Man arrested after streak of gas station robberies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 23-year-old man has been arrested for robbing four Fort Wayne gas stations in a matter of hours.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says it all started at just before 8pm last night at the BP Gas Station at 6200 Stellhorn Road, then again at 10:40pm at a Shell gas station at 4900 Lima Road, then just after midnight today at a Shell at 6300 East State Blvd, and finally at a little past 12:30am at a Lassus Handy Dandy station at 7400 Maplecrest Rd.

Police say the robberies had similar situations: one man enters the station with a gun and demands cash while another acts as a lookout.

Police spotted a vehicle described by witnesses parked at yet another gas station about an hour later, in the 3500 block of Wayne Trace, and arrested Brendan Collicott on four counts of robbery and four counts of possession of a gun without a license.

They’re still looking for his alleged accomplice, described as a black male with medium brown skin, wearing black jacket with a red horizontal stripe and a black hoodie.