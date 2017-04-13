Indiana Tech proposal attracts opponents

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A plan for Indiana Tech to build a new sports complex at Memorial Park is meeting some strong opposition.

Calling it an “insult” to the park’s history, opponents of the proposal to invest $6.4-million for a new softball field, track and field facility and office building spoke out in a Fort Wayne Parks Board meeting Thursday.

The Journal Gazette reports that they also felt that clearing off the land required would be an “assault” on the park’s unique beauty and the fallen soldiers honored by it.

The college announced last week it would partner with the city to attract and hold sporting events, with construction tentatively slated for June.