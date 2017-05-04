Communities brace for flooding

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): As the entire WOWO listening area is under a Flood Warning, preparations to avoid flooding are underway.

Spokesperson with the City of Fort Wayne, Frank Suarez, tells our partners in news at ABC 21, street crews were out Wednesday, placing pumps in flood-prone areas throughout the Summit City.

“We have worked with neighborhoods, especially in the Waynedale area, for many years to come up with ways that we can help and prevent the flooding and the backups that we’ve had in the past,” said Suarez.

The crews will be closely monitoring street and river flooding and will do their best to help prevent overflow.

Officials with the Water Pollution Control Plant in Fort Wayne have also lowered their pond levels to make sure there is plenty of room for extra water, as high levels of water are anticipated.

Meanwhile, officials in Jay County have already put out the call for sandbaggers. Volunteers can report to the Farmer’s Building at the Jay County fairgrounds to help out.

You’re also encouraged to check your sump pump, place sandbags around your home and clean out your gutters and storm drains. However, in areas where flooding is already underway, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security suggests the following: