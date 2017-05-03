Flood Warnings issued for area rivers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana has issued flood warnings for rivers in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio.

Due to heavy rain expected, the warning has been issued for the following, until further notice:

Maumee River in Allen and Paulding Counties,

St. Joseph River in Allen, DeKalb and Defiance Counties,

St. Marys River in Allen, Adams, and Van Wert Counties,

Tiffin River in Defiance, Fulton and Williams Counties,

and the Eel River in Cass, Kosciusko, Miami, Wabash and Whitley Counties.

Remember to never drive vehicles through flooded areas, as the water may be too deep to allow safe passage, and never allow children to play in or near flood waters.

Text NEWS to 46862 to have severe weather alerts sent directly to your phone or mobile device.