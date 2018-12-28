Coliseum exceeding costs for 2018

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum won’t be ending 2018 in “the black.”

General Manager Randy Brown told the Journal Gazette Thursday the arena and expo center’s budget will end the year at a $200,000 deficit thanks to higher utility costs and a drop in attendance, despite a big turnout for President Trump’s visit in November and a $2 hike in parking fees.

Brown’s not worried, however, saying there are strong bookings for next year already, including Bob Seger, Sir Paul McCartney, and the NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Championships.

Last year the Coliseum ended 2017 with more than $61,000 in net income.