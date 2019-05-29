Coldwater Road project receives state award

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne road construction project has received state recognition.

The $4.1-million Coldwater Road Improvement Project, which kicked off in 2017 and involved replacing the road surface, adding new left-turn lanes and better storm drainage, and the addition of more trees and landscaping, has received Project of the Year honors for 2018 from the Indiana Chapter of the American Public Works Association.

The work also made the road, which sees use by around 27,000 vehicles per day, more pedestrian-friendly.

