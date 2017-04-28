Coldwater construction project to start Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Be prepared for some slowdowns on Coldwater Road for the next few months.

The city is launching a significant project that they say will enhance safety and improve the road for both drivers and pedestrians.

Starting Monday, crews will be setting up for a 6-month project that will see the road surface replaced, plus the addition of new left-turn lanes with an improved line-of-sight for drivers, better storm drainage, and more trees and landscaping.

There will be lane closures for the outside lanes in both directions starting Wednesday, first from Coliseum to Essex Lane, then eventually to Washington Center Road. With approximately 27,000 vehicles using Coldwater Road each day, the restrictions will cause travel delays.

The $4.2-million project should wrap up in November.