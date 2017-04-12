Fort Wayne City Council grants $1-million Legacy loan to Clyde Theatre

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne City Council approved a $1-million loan from the city’s Legacy Fund last night for a renovation project.

While the renovation of the former Clyde Theatre into an entertainment and music venue is news in and of itself, it’s also noteworthy in that it’s one of the few times City Councilman Paul Ensley has voted in favor of an economic development incentive.

He and Councilman Jason Arp usually vote against them so they’re not seen as “picking favorites,” but Ensley tells WOWO News in this case, it makes sense.

“Out of the projects that come before us, this is one of the best ones I’ve seen so far,” Ensley says. “All of the financials just make sense.”

The renovation project has already received $1-million in Regional Cities funding and another $1.5-million from Sweetwater Sound founder Chuck Surack, according to the News-Sentinel.