City working on resolution to seek a request for proposal for solid waste services

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Mayor Tom Henry and Fort Wayne City Council are working together on a resolution for changes in the solid waste bidding process.

A resolution is set to be introduced at the council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 11. That would request the Indiana General Assembly to change state law to allow municipalities to use a request for proposals process for solid waste and recycling services. Currently, Indiana code requires local governments to award contracts to private companies for the collection or disposal of solid waste to the lowest responsible and responsive bidder.

City officials believe the request for proposal (RFP) process would better serve residents. The resolution would request that state lawmakers who represent Fort Wayne to introduce and support legislation authorizing local governments to use the RFP process for solid waste and recycling collection contracts.

The proposed resolution would not impact the city’s current garbage and recycling contracts.

This move comes after current contractor Red River Waste Solutions filed for bankruptcy in October and owes nearly $2 million in fines.