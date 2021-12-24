Report: Fort Wayne to end Red River contract (UPDATED)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne could be working on ending its contract with its beleaguered trash service contractor.

In a letter sent to Red River Waste Solutions officials by City Attorney Carol Helton, the city plans to terminate Red River’s contract for owing Fort Wayne over $6.6-million in damages, according to the Journal Gazette.

Red River’s seven-year contract with Fort Wayne started out poorly in 2018 with hundreds of missed collections every month and racking up more than $1.7-million in fines. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October.

City spokesman John Perlich told the newspaper that residents won’t see any interruption in trash collection. He also told WOWO News that the report that the contract would be terminated was incorrect:

“The City of Fort Wayne has not terminated its contract with Red River. The City remains focused on providing reliable and effective waste collection services to residents and is working diligently to ensure that happens, whatever the outcome of Red River’s bankruptcy filing might be. Residents can continue to expect to receive services. Nothing has changed. The City simply has undertaken steps that have been previously discussed to preserve its rights under the performance bonds posted by Red River. The bonds are required under Red River’s waste removal and recycling contracts with the City. The City has not asked Red River to discontinue or curtail its services and they have not.”