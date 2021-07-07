City to honor Komets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The ECHL Champion Fort Wayne Komets will be getting special recognition from Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry Thursday.

Mayor Henry plans to proclaim tomorrow Fort Wayne Komets Day in the City of Fort Wayne Thursday afternoon in a special ceremony at Citizens Square, according to a City press release. The move is in honor of the Komets winning their first Kelly Cup championship on July 2nd.

In addition, starting tonight and running through Friday morning, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge downtown will be lit in orange and black to honor the team.