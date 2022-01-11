City says COVID-19 and illnesses causing delays in trash and recycling collection

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne says COVID-19 cases and illnesses are causing delays in trash and recycling collection.

City officials say there have been a number of positive COVID-19 cases among Red River drivers and City of Fort Wayne Street Department employees.

The city says this is resulting in slower collections and causing residents to not have their trash and recycling collected on their scheduled day. Currently, collections are running a day and a half to two days behind schedule, with these delays anticipated for the next few weeks.

Right now, 32 percent of Red River drivers are out sick, with public works and utilities staffing levels down 20 percent due to illness.

City officials are working on a resolution that would change Indiana law on the bid process to allow for requests for proposals. Those efforts come after Red River Waste Solutions filed for bankruptcy and the ongoing labor shortage.