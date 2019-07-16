City receives grant for North River cleanup

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City’s Redevelopment Department has received $283,400 to begin cleanup work on the city-owned North River property.

The funds come from the EPA’s Indiana Brownfields Grant Program to remove up to 2,400 tons of potentially contaminated soils on the former OmniSource site just north of downtown. The grant will also provide funds for 10 groundwater monitoring wells to be installed. Five are currently on the site, with no indication of any groundwater problems.

“The North River property has sat untouched and blighted for more than a decade, and now the City has the opportunity to ensure its proper clean-up and redevelopment,” said Nancy Townsend, redevelopment director. “We are grateful for our partnership with the Indiana Brownfields Program and the EPA, which will help us turn this 29-acre site into an asset for Riverfront Fort Wayne and our entire community.”

The environmental cleanup work will begin next month by IWM Consulting. Soil removal should be finished by October, with the groundwater monitoring continuing for a year.

Additional remediation could be needed depending on the end use of the property, whether it be residential, retail, office space or industrial.