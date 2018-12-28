Henry, Council split on North River property

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A possible rift is forming between Mayor Tom Henry and the Fort Wayne City Council over land the city owns near downtown.

When the city bought the former OmniSource scrap yard near Science Central late last year, one idea tossed around was to use the land for a new hospital, possibly run by IU Health.

Mayor Tom Henry tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 he’s not completely on board:

“I’m not sure two hospitals downtown would be the best use of that particular property,” Henry said.

But that apparently surprised Republican Council members Tom Didier and Dr. John Crawford, who both say they were led to believe the city’s purchase of the land was because of something “big” on the horizon, and both would support a hospital there.

The only project submitted so far for the property is for a rail attraction called Headwaters Junction.