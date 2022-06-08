City officials unveil next steps for Phase II of Riverfront development

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne officials unveiled next steps for Phase II Riverfront development Wednesday morning.

RELATED: Fort Wayne officials unveil phase II of Riverfront development

Mayor Tom Henry made the announcement on the Wells Street Bridge at Promenade Park.

The Phase II Riverfront Public Space will extend the public space from Promenade Park along the St. Marys River west to Ewing Street and east to Clinton Street. It will feature an extension of the canopy trail, boat docks for private watercraft, a bouldering mound, hammock grove, walking trails and landscaping.

Phase II involves the approval of a $32 million lease rental revenue bond that will be repaid using the existing revenue provided by the local economic development income tax. There will be no increase in local taxes. The bond will go before the Redevelopment Authority, the Redevelopment Commission and City Council for consideration this month.

Construction for the project is scheduled to begin by the end of this year and be completed by the end of 2024.