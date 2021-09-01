Fort Wayne officials unveil phase II of Riverfront development

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne officials unveiled the plans for phase II of Riverfront development Wednesday afternoon.

Phase II will include trails, a wetland boardwalk, an open-air pavilion, two new boat docks and park space. Also, another section of the canopy trail will be added.

It will run along the north side of the St. Marys River from Clinton Street to Harrison Street and from the Wells Street Bridge to Ewing Street. It will also include the south side of the river at the Ewing Street Bridge and along Superior Street with a streetscape to meet Promenade Park. Finally, this phase will add a section on the south side of the river between Harrison Street and Headwaters Park.

Phase II will cost approximately $25 million, with construction set to begin in late summer or early fall of 2022.

An open house will be held tonight from 5-7 p.m. inside the Park Foundation Pavilion at Promenade Park. That event is open to the public. It will feature two short presentations at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and design development renderings for phase II of Riverfront development.