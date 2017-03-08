City Council approves land request for Deep Rock Tunnel project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne City Council took the first step of beginning the city’s largest public works project ever Tuesday night.

The Council approved a request of more than $272,000 to buy some land near the city’s Water Pollution Control Plant. It’ll be the starting point of the city’s Deep Rock Tunnel project, which should start this summer and wrap up by fall 2021, according to the Journal Gazette, with a goal of significantly reducing the sewer overflow into the city’s rivers by 90%.

The five-mile long tunnel will be built 200-feet underground, within the city’s bedrock.