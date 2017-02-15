City to read bids on Deep Rock Tunnel project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): There’s about to be some progress made on the city of Fort Wayne’s deep rock tunnel project. The city’s Frank Suarez tells WOWO News bids for the project will be read tomorrow:

“It’ll be at a special meeting of the Board of Public Works at 2pm,” Suarez says. “We’ll be putting a five-mile long tunnel underground. It’ll be 200-feet deep, into bedrock.”

The tunnel is being called the “largest project in the history of Fort Wayne,” and it will run alongside the Maumee river, in an effort to reduce the sewer overflow into the city’s rivers by 90%.

Suarez says they’re looking at a groundbreaking this summer, with a goal of finishing work in 2025.