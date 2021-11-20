Christmas on Broadway kicks off holiday season

By
Darrin Wright
-
(Darrin Wright/WOWO News)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): For the 17th year in a row, the holidays started with a bang near downtown Fort Wayne as fireworks rang out and a giant Christmas tree was lit.

The annual Christmas on Broadway took place at Broadway Plaza, outside of the Shine & Hardin Law Office, Friday night. At least several hundred people lined the street to enjoy holiday music, see a parade featuring Santa Claus and local paralympics athletes, and donate to WOWO’s annual Penny Pitch fundraiser, this year benefiting GiGi’s Playhouse. This was the second year in a row the annual event was tied to Christmas on Broadway.

Members of the Memorial Park Middle School Advanced Band play Christmas music before the tree lighting. (Darrin Wright/WOWO News)

This year’s event featured support from Federated Media, the Fort Wayne Komets, IU Health, Lake City Bank, Chuck and Lisa Surack/Sweetwater, Prairie Farms Dairy and Trinity English Lutheran Church.

