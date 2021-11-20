Christmas on Broadway kicks off holiday season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): For the 17th year in a row, the holidays started with a bang near downtown Fort Wayne as fireworks rang out and a giant Christmas tree was lit.

The annual Christmas on Broadway took place at Broadway Plaza, outside of the Shine & Hardin Law Office, Friday night. At least several hundred people lined the street to enjoy holiday music, see a parade featuring Santa Claus and local paralympics athletes, and donate to WOWO’s annual Penny Pitch fundraiser, this year benefiting GiGi’s Playhouse. This was the second year in a row the annual event was tied to Christmas on Broadway.

This year’s event featured support from Federated Media, the Fort Wayne Komets, IU Health, Lake City Bank, Chuck and Lisa Surack/Sweetwater, Prairie Farms Dairy and Trinity English Lutheran Church.