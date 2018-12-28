Chick-fil-A encourages customers to “camp out” for free meal vouchers at new location

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An opening date for the new Chick-fil-A, located off of Coliseum Blvd. in front of Glenbrook mall, has been set for Thursday, January 17, 2019.

Chick-fil-A will be offering free meal vouchers for the first 100 people in line, according to Fort Wayne’s NBC. Hungry guests will have the chance to camp out and sign up for a card for 52 meals.

The camp out begins on Wednesday, January 16 at 6 a.m. and goes until the grand opening on Thursday, January 17th.