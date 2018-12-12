Chick-fil-A to open new Fort Wayne location, hiring 110 new employees

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – If you’re looking for a job, Chick-fil-A is hiring.

The company is opening a new Fort Wayne location on Coliseum Boulevard this January, which will bring 110 new job positions to the area.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report the company is hiring for both part-time and full-time positions, including leadership development, hospitality, catering, training and marketing.

Each position will include benefits, such as scholarships for continuing education. Chick-fil-A employees also have Sundays off and flexible schedules.

To apply, visit www.cfacoliseumjobs.com.