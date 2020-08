FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 25-year-old man already in custody on other charges has been charged in a fatal shooting that happened in Fort Wayne last month.

25-year-old Tremaine Wyatt of Fort Wayne, who had been in the Allen County Jail since July 22nd on other charges, has now been charged with murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness, and a weapons charge in the death of 31-year-old Allen Ruffin according to the Journal Gazette.

A second person was hurt in that shooting but survived.