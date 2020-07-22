UPDATED: One dead, one critical after a Tuesday evening shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man is dead and a woman is critically injured following a shooting in the 2500 block of Lillie Street near Pontiac on the city’s South Side.

Police were called just after 8 PM to several reports of shots fired at a residence. Officers found a man on the front porch suffering from gunshot wounds – he was declared dead at the scene. A woman was found inside the residence suffering from gunshot wounds – she was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

The man was later identified by the Allen County Coroner as Allen Lamar Ruffin, 31 of Fort Wayne. His cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, and his manner of death was ruled a homicide. This is the 27th homicide in Allen County in 2020.

Police are still searching for a motive and suspect information.

Preliminary information is that the victims were a couple – the investigation is continuing. Police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives or crime stoppers.