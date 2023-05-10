Cause & manner of death of Amazon employee revealed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office has completed the autopsy and notification has been made to the next of kin of 20 year old Caes David Gruesbeck.

The coroner’s office was notified by the Allen County Police Department regarding an industrial accident on May 8, 2023 at the Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse in Fort Wayne. He was transported by EMS to a local hospital where death was pronounced shortly after arrival.

His cause of death is a blunt force injury and the manner of death is an accident.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

