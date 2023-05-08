Investigation underway after death of Fort Wayne Amazon employee

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of an employee at the Amazon Fulfillment Center on Smith Road in Fort Wayne.

Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that EMS was called shortly after 12 p.m. Monday.

An employee was taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

Amazon released the following statement to WOWO News,

“We’re saddened by today’s tragic incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with our employee’s loved ones and our team at the facility. We’re conducting a thorough investigation of the incident and working closely with authorities as they conduct their own investigations as well. We’re also supporting our teams with anything they need, including counseling services, and we’ll continue assisting in the days and weeks ahead.”

The company also said that employees had been sent home with pay, with night shift also cancelled.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.