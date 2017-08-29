Two firefighters injured in Fort Wayne apartment fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two Fort Wayne firefighters were injured fighting an apartment fire Tuesday morning.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department reports they were called to Canterbury Green Apartments, near IPFW, at about 8:45am. When they arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the roof of one of the buildings, finding the fire in the attic and a second floor of an apartment.

All 25 residents in the building got out safely, and two dogs were rescued, but two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. It took about an hour to bring the blaze under control.