Candlelight Vigil for Unity set for Wednesday night in downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday, August 16, at the Allen County Courthouse Green.

United Activists of Fort Wayne, Fort Wayne NAACP, and the Beacon Church of the Brethren will host the vigil starting at 7:30 p.m.

The vigil is in solidarity with all victims of hate including the recent events in Charlottesville, VA.

RELATED: Violence erupts in demonstrations in Charlottesville, VA

United Activists of Fort Wayne Indiana have created a Facebook page for the event.

If you plan to attend, you are asked to bring a candle to light and hold during the moment of silence.