Violence erupts in demonstrations in Charlottesville, VA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WOWO): Three people are dead, two of them police officers, after white nationalists, the KKK, and counter-protestors clashed in Charlottesville, Virginia today.

The Washington Post reports one person was killed and 19 were injured when a car plowed into crowds of people. Two officers were killed hours later in a helicopter crash, although authorities would not say if the crash was related to the protests.

An Ohio man, 20-year-old James Alex Fields, was arrested for the vehicle incident and charged with second-degree murder, among other charges.

Tensions on both sides have been high as the city plans on removing a statue of Confederate War General Robert E. Lee. Both sides have been reported to have thrown items and punches at each other.

President Trump condemned the violence on both sides, while Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) said to “all the white supremacists and the Nazis who came into Charlottesville today: Go home. You are not wanted in this great commonwealth.”