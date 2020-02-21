Burned Auburn library to re-open

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): A library that was ravaged in a 2017 arson has risen from the ashes.

Thousands of books and materials at the Eckhart Public Library in Auburn, as well as stained glass and some historic paintings, were lost in the July fire that did $7-million worth of damage.

The library’s Facebook page has announced that the library will reopen to the public on March 15th with a special event from 1pm to 5pm.

Nykolas Elkin, who was 24 at the time, was arrested a few days after the fire. He’s currently serving a 14-year sentence.