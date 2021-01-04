Braun among Republicans planning to reject electors

WASHINGTON (Network Indiana): Indiana Senator Mike Braun believes there may have been election fraud in some of the contested states. So, he and several other Republicans have a plan when Congress meets for a joint session next week to ratify the presidential election. Braun plans to reject the electors from those states.

“The 2020 election…featured unprecedented allegations of voter fraud, violations and lax enforcement of election law, and other voting irregularities,” said Braun.

Braun and the other senators want a ten-day emergency commission to audit the election results in all of the contested states.

The senators also want those states to convene special legislative sessions to certify those election results.

“Voter fraud has posed a persistent challenge in our elections, although its breadth and scope are disputed. By any measure, the allegations of fraud and irregularities in the 2020 election exceed any in our lifetimes.”

The group includes Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), John Kennedy (R-La.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), and Senators-Elect Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), and Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.).