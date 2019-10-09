Boy, 9, critical after being hit by car

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 9-year-old boy was critically injured after being hit by a car in Fort Wayne last night.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Paulding Road at about 7:17pm Tuesday to find the boy unresponsive.

Paramedics provided medical attention to the child before taking him to a nearby hospital, where he was last listed as having “life-threatening” injuries.

Witnesses say the boy rode his bike across Paulding and into the path of a vehicle.

It’s the second crash involving a child on a bike and a vehicle in the past week; a 10-year-old was badly hurt last Thursday.