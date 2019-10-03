Boy, 10, critically injured after being hit by car

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 10-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being hit by a car last night in Fort Wayne.

Police were called to the intersection of Swinney and Thompson at about 6:05pm Thursday, according to FWPD Public Information Officer Sofia Rosales-Scatena.

Initial reports say the boy was riding his bike north on Thompson and didn’t stop at the stop sign, pulling into the path of a vehicle that was headed east on Swinney. The boy suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

The intersection was closed for about four hours while police collected evidence and took statements. There’s no word yet on any charges.