Bowie sentenced in death of assistant football coach

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man was sentenced Tuesday for his role in the death of a North Side High School assistant football coach in 2017.

Jaevin Bowie, 23, was sentenced to five years in prison and was given 616 days of jail credit in the death of Terrance Miles according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. Bowie, who was originally charged with murder, pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal and attempted theft charges back in July 2018. He also agreed to testify against Henry Underwood, who was with him the night Miles was killed.

Police say Miles saw Underwood and Bowie breaking into vehicles in the East Central Towers parking lot in May 2017 before he was shot and killed.

Underwood was acquitted of murder, felony murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and using a firearm charges earlier this month.