Bond error places Shane Patton back in jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man charged in connection to a two-year-old’s death is back in jail after being released on bond earlier this month.

Shane Patton, 31, bonded out of jail on May 1. He was arrested back in October, and charged with three counts of felony neglect in the death of two-year-old Jocelyn Belcher.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report Patton was taken back to jail Friday after a clerical error was discovered that made Patton’s bond too low.

When his bond was originally set, the charge of Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death had not been included, which would have added another $25,000 to the bond.

Patton’s new bond is pending.