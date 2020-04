FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner says a man whose body was found in the woods in Woodburn last October was shot to death.

RELATED: Woodburn skeletal remains identified as missing Fort Wayne Man

Ryan A. Baughman, 28, was reported missing from Fort Wayne in February 2017.

The coroner says his cause of death was ruled multiple gunshot wounds and ruled the manner of death a homicide. His is the 30th homicide in Allen County for 2019.

The case is still under investigation.