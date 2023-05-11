Body found in Wabash River after search for Geneva man

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WOWO) – After a search for a missing Geneva man, a body has been found north of Bluffton in the Wabash River.

RELATED: Authorities looking for missing Adams County man

While not yet identified, the Wells County Sheriff’s Office says the body is believed to that of 19-year-old Brandon Beer from Geneva.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office originally took a missing person report on May 3 for Beer. His vehicle was recovered around 1 p.m. that same day in the Wabash River east of Bluffton. Police have been searching the Wabash River in hopes of finding him.

The body was taken to the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center for an autopsy. The incident remains under investigation.