WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Authorities are looking for a missing Adams County man.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office took a missing person report Wednesday for 19-year-old Branden Beer, of Geneva. His vehicle was recovered around 1 p.m. that same day in the Wabash River east of Bluffton.

A recovery effort took place both Wednesday and Thursday, with no one being found.

The investigation is ongoing, but the Wells County Sheriff’s Office says all evidence points to a single vehicle auto accident.