Bluffton man fit to stand trial for fatal baseball bat attack

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 22-year-old Bluffton man who allegedly beat a man to death with a baseball bat in Fort Wayne last March will stand trial.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, Levi Arnold will face a number of felony charges, including murder, for the death of 44-year-old DeMarcus Walker.

Witnesses said Arnold drove his car into Walker, then hit him several times with the bat, last March in the parking lot of the Apple Glen Walmart. Walker died weeks later from blunt force trauma injuries.

Arnold was found competent to stand trial yesterday. His trial starts on March 9th next year.