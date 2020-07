FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Bluffton man accused of fatally beating a man outside of the Apple Glen Walmart back in March is now charged with murder.

Levi Arnold, 22, is charged with multiple felonies, with murder added Friday morning according to the Journal Gazette.

Damarcus Walker, 44, was beaten with a baseball back on March 7 outside the Walmart store. He died in April from his injuries, and his death has been ruled a homicide.

Arnold could face up to 65 years in prison if convicted.