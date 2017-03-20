Blue Bucket Brigade awareness program to enhance relationships among community and law enforcement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Monday morning, Mayor Tom Henry joined officials from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Indiana, Fraternal Order of Police and Fort Wayne UNITED to unveil a new community awareness program aimed at enhancing relationships among community organizations, law enforcement and youth.

According to a press release, the goal of the Blue Bucket Brigade is to open doors and build bridges to better serve families and at-risk kids with positive activities and mentoring.

As part of the initiative, law enforcement officials and members of the Boys & Girls Clubs will collect donations with blue buckets throughout Allen County from mid-May through Labor Day.

“A collective effort to bring the community together is another example of Fort Wayne’s commitment to providing opportunities and making a meaningful difference,” said Mayor Henry. “I continue to be encouraged by the proactive response to meeting challenges in Fort Wayne. It’s a clear demonstration of why we’re seeing positive momentum and investments throughout our City.”

Proceeds from Blue Bucket Brigade will benefit programming and activities developed and implemented by the Boys & Girls Clubs and Fraternal Order of Police.

Joe Jordan, president and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne will be on Fort Wayne’s Morning News at 7:38 a.m., Wednesday.