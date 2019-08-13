BAE Systems education scam organizer sentenced Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man accused of organizing the BAE Systems education scam has learned his fate.

Robin Opper, 36, worked for the company from April 2007 to April 2016. According to court documents, between June 2013 and April 2016, Opper devised a scheme to defraud his employer.

He perpetrated the scheme by submitting false documentation regarding college course enrollment in order to obtain reimbursement for tuition payments for courses he was neither registered for nor completed.

Opper recruited other employees to participate in the scheme. BAE lost more than $800,000 in the scam.

Opper was charged with wire fraud in April 2018.

Tuesday, Opper was sentenced to a year in prison followed by three years of supervised released. He was also ordered to pay more than $566,000 in restitution.

“This is one of the last defendants to be sentenced in an massive fraud scheme involving federal charges against 31 former BAE employees arising out of false submissions for reimbursement from the employer’s tuition assistance program,” said U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch II. “All 31 defendants have been convicted of various charges of wire fraud and ordered to pay restitution to BAE for its loss which, as a result of the scheme, totaled $806,241.09.”