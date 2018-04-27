31st person charged in BAE Systems fraud case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Another person has been charged in the BAE Systems education scam, according to The News-Sentinel.

Robin C. Opper worked for the company from April 2007 to April 2016. He is the sixth former employee charged this week, after five others were indicted Wednesday.

RELATED: Five more former BAE Systems employees indicted in wire fraud case

Opper agreed to plead guilty to one count of wire fraud, which can result in a maximum of 20 years in prison.

The fraud amount now totals $761,200.