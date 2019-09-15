Autoworker strike to begin at midnight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Thousands of area people who work at the Fort Wayne GM Assembly plant will hit the picket line.

The United Autoworkers represents 49,000 workers across the country, including those in Local 2209 at the Fort Wayne plant, and says talks with General Motors have broken down and thus a strike will begin at midnight tonight.

Local Union leaders from across the nation met Sunday morning after the 2015 General Motors collective bargaining agreement expired Saturday night and opted to strike at midnight on Sunday. https://t.co/VYJTnzTqqn — UAW (@UAW) September 15, 2019

According to the UAW’s release, they’re asking for fair wages, affordable healthcare, workers’ share of profits, job security, and a defined path to permanent seniority for temp workers.

“We stood up for General Motors when they needed us most. Now we are standing together in unity and solidarity for our Members, their families and the communities where we work and live,” said UAW Vice President Terry Dittes.

About 3,900 people work at the Fort Wayne facility.

GM says its bargainers “negotiated in good faith and with a sense of urgency,” and that its goal remains to “build a strong future” for its workers and business.