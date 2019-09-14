Local GM workers prepare for possible strike

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The clock is ticking on a new labor agreement between automakers and workers, including those at the Fort Wayne GM assembly plant that make up United Autoworkers Local 2209.

The parties have until midnight to come up with a new deal, as the union has already posted details on strike assignments and benefits if talks fall through.

Four years ago a strike seemed imminent until a deal was made in the final moments.

Shop Chairman Rich LeTourneau said in a letter to members that all members will continue to be on GM healthcare plans until the end of September regardless of what happens, and adds that a meeting is set for 10am tomorrow to decide what happens next.