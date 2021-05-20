Autopsy reveals child’s heart was “ripped in half”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): More details have come out about the brutal death of a toddler in Fort Wayne.

Police yesterday arrested 26-year-old Shaquille Rowe for the death of a 17-month-old boy that had been left in his care Monday. The child was rushed to a hospital after Rowe called 911, claiming he had found the child lying on the ground and not breathing.

According to the Journal Gazette, an autopsy says the boy had a fractured sternum and had been battered so badly that his heart had been “ripped in half.” They also found bruising around the child’s neck and chest.

Rowe is facing preliminary charges of battery and neglect.