Autopsy reveals child’s heart was “ripped in half”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): More details have come out about the brutal death of a toddler in Fort Wayne.
Police yesterday arrested 26-year-old Shaquille Rowe for the death of a 17-month-old boy that had been left in his care Monday. The child was rushed to a hospital after Rowe called 911, claiming he had found the child lying on the ground and not breathing.
According to the Journal Gazette, an autopsy says the boy had a fractured sternum and had been battered so badly that his heart had been “ripped in half.” They also found bruising around the child’s neck and chest.
Rowe is facing preliminary charges of battery and neglect.
I don’t care what the excuses is. No one has the right to take another life.
Prison is not good enough for him. He gets three meals a cot. All that baby went through excruciating pain and died. And his parents get a pay for him to be in prison. Not fair not right.
The girlfriend that left this child in his care. Has to help pay for him to be in prison b******* man.