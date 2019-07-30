Attorney General warns Hoosiers of Equifax settlement scams

INDIANA, (WOWO) – Attorney General Curtis Hill is warning Hoosiers to beware of online scammers imitating the Equifax settlement website.

The company announced in September 2017 that it experienced a data breach that exposed the personal information of about 147-million people, including social security numbers.

Scammers have set up fraudulent websites that imitate the appearance of the authentic Equifax claims site in an effort to get people to reveal personal data.

The website www.equifaxbreachsettlement.com is authentic.

Fraudulent websites may include the misspelling of “breach” or “settlement” in the URL. The sites may also ask for credit card information, whereas the authentic site does not.

If you believe you are the victim of a scam attempt, contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-382-5516 or visit www.in.gov/attorneygeneral/ and click the “File a Complaint” box at the bottom of the page.