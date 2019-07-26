Equifax breach settlement, reimbursement terms released

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): You can now check to see if you were affected by a credit monitoring agency’s 2017 data breach.

Equifax announced in September 2017 that it experienced a data breach that exposed the personal information of about 147-million people, including Social Security numbers.

The firm agreed to pay up to $700-million in a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission, while $425-million of that will go to consumers.

If you were affected, you can sign up for free identity restoration services, either a combined 10 years of free credit monitoring or a $125 cash payment, and other cash payments for money and time spent fighting fraud or identity theft.

Find out more, and see if you were affected, by clicking here.

