Arrest made over shooting at popular Fort Wayne bar

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police have made an arrest over a shooting that happened at a popular Fort Wayne bar last week.

27-year-old Vincent Weaver is charged with criminal recklessness, carrying a handgun without a license, and possession of marijuana, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

Police say he was kicked out of O’Sullivan’s Italian Pub on July 2nd for getting into a fight there; he allegedly got into his car and fired several shots at the building as he drove away.

Nobody was hurt, according to police, who say they were told more than 150 people were inside the building at the time.