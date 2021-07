FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police Are Investigating The Report of Shots Being Fired At Fort Wayne Bar.

Around 1:30 A.M. Friday morning, police say someone fired shots into O’Sullivan’s Italian Pub on West Main Street.

According to our partners in news at ABC21, Initial investigation has revealed that no one was injured by the shots, and police have interviewed several witnesses.

No word yet has been released on any suspects involved and the investigation is on-going.