Arrest made in Wells Street shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Less than 6 hours after a man died in a shooting near a Wells Street convenience store, an arrest was made in the case.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says 21-year-old Jesse Echavarria has been charged with aggravated battery in a shooting that happened in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Wells Street Saturday afternoon. One man died in the shooting, which was reported just after 3pm.

Echavarria was arrested at 8:30pm, according to police, who say the arrest came after speaking with numerous witnesses and reviewing evidence.

Additional charges may be filed. Echavarria is in custody in the Allen County Jail.